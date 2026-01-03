Critical Review: Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) and Presurance (NASDAQ:PRHI)

Presurance (NASDAQ:PRHI – Get Free Report) and Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Presurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Presurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Presurance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Presurance and Allied World Assurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presurance -50.13% -136.28% -12.17% Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presurance 1 0 0 0 1.00 Allied World Assurance 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Presurance and Allied World Assurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given Allied World Assurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied World Assurance is more favorable than Presurance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Presurance and Allied World Assurance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presurance $67.27 million N/A $24.35 million ($2.19) -0.32 Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Presurance has higher revenue and earnings than Allied World Assurance.

Summary

Allied World Assurance beats Presurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presurance

(Get Free Report)

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,600 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

About Allied World Assurance

(Get Free Report)

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Presurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.