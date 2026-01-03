Contrasting ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sartorius and ClearPoint Neuro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius $3.66 billion 2.11 $90.90 million $2.15 104.65 ClearPoint Neuro $31.39 million 12.70 -$18.91 million ($0.84) -16.70

Volatility and Risk

Sartorius has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sartorius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sartorius has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sartorius and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius 3.82% 8.19% 3.15% ClearPoint Neuro -67.40% -114.28% -48.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sartorius and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius 0 1 0 1 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 1 0 3 0 2.50

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.18%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Sartorius.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sartorius beats ClearPoint Neuro on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. It also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, support and services, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; contract manufacturing and integration, membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and biolayer interferometry products. In addition, the company offers water purification systems; surface plasmon resonance; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, the company provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, biologics testing, media and process, instrument, octet service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

