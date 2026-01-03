Analysts Set Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) PT at GBX 490.75

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTRW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 506 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, September 8th.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Stock Down 0.6%

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 379 on Friday. Barratt Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 287.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 486.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 387.39. The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 375 per share, for a total transaction of £10,923.75. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

? Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.