Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,064,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 730,260 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 24.5% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,970,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 387,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $1.87 on Friday. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging proprietary activation and expansion technologies, Nkarta aims to harness the innate tumor-killing properties of NK cells while incorporating targeted immuno-engineering approaches to enhance safety, potency and persistence in patients. The company’s platform supports both allogeneic cell manufacturing and genetic modifications to generate chimeric antigen receptor-expressing NK cell candidates designed to address a range of hematologic and solid tumors.

Nkarta’s lead program, NKX019, is an anti-CD19 CAR-NK cell therapy in early-phase clinical trials for relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

