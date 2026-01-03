Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $310.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,586,960. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,025 shares of company stock valued at $20,054,246. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.