JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $686.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $682.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.13. The stock has a market cap of $720.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $694.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.