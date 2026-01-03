JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $686.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $682.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.13. The stock has a market cap of $720.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $694.70.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
