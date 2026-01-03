Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $628,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $370,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 57,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on USB. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

