Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,795 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,689,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 121,550 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

