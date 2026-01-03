Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF $GLOF

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 74,203.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 393,276 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,815,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLOF opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility. GLOF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.