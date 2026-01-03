Zacks Research Downgrades CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) to Strong Sell

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CNMD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on CONMED from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.67.

NYSE CNMD opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CONMED has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company had revenue of $337.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,821,000 after acquiring an additional 62,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CONMED by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 214,126 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,026,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 760,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company’s product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

