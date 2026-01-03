Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electromed has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Electromed stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $228.43 million, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the first quarter worth about $48,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Inc (NYSE: ELMD) develops and manufactures sleep therapy products designed to support individuals with breathing disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s core business activities include the design, production and distribution of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) accessories. Electromed’s focus on supplying both disposable and reusable components allows durable medical equipment providers to offer comprehensive therapy solutions to patients.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses masks, mask cushions, headgear, tubing, filters and humidification components.

