Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE SUZ opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Suzano has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Suzano had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suzano will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 197,898 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 423.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 230,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 38.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Suzano by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano’s business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

