Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.50 to $16.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.50 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 59.61%.Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

