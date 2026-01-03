Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The company had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,772 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 650.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,908,000 after acquiring an additional 952,419 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 4,494.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,974,000 after acquiring an additional 849,702 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,510.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 901,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,956,000 after acquiring an additional 845,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,961,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

