Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Do Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Banco Do Brasil Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Banco Do Brasil has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Banco Do Brasil had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Do Brasil will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Banco do Brasil SA is one of Brazil’s largest and oldest financial institutions, founded in 1808. As a state-controlled commercial bank with a long history in the country’s financial system, it provides a broad range of universal banking services to individual, corporate and public-sector clients. The bank’s activities include retail banking, corporate and commercial lending, asset management, investment banking, treasury and capital markets operations, trade finance and international banking services.

Banco do Brasil offers a full suite of products such as deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, mortgages and consumer credit, credit cards, leasing and structured finance, as well as insurance and pension products through affiliated businesses.

