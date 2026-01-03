Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 10,926 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.