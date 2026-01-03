82,622 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 $TAPR Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 (NYSEARCA:TAPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TAPR opened at $25.89 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 Company Profile

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the Shiller Barclays CAPETM US Core Sector Index. The index seeks to provide a notional long exposure to the top four relatively undervalued U.S. equity sectors that also exhibit relatively strong price momentum. It incorporates the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio to assess equity market valuations of nine sectors on a monthly basis and to identify the relatively undervalued sectors represented in the S&P 500.

