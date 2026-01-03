Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,221,275,000 after acquiring an additional 909,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,452,998,000 after purchasing an additional 776,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,826,049,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.68.

CRM stock opened at $253.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $367.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $567,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,192,354.84. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 161,784 shares of company stock valued at $38,357,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

