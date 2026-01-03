Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 12,515 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $100.03 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles. ICVT was launched on Jun 2, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.