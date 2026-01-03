Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.