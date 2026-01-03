Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter worth $213,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 28.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $7,018,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,534,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,862,904.37. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert James Blair sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $80,799.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,961.59. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,529 shares of company stock worth $9,071,888. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. Viasat Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 11.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high?capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

