VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 20,500 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $31,552.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,735.52. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,029,143.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,016,649.46. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 80,610 shares of company stock worth $4,068,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.82 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained?release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended?release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended?release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention?deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

