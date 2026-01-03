VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $124,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,961 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.