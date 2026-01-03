VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $1.43 Million Position in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 60.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 241.2% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $102.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 32.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

