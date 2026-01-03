VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires 5,000 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 138.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in PJT Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $169.24 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.85.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $447.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PJT Partners from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm’s dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

