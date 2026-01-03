Entergy Corporation $ETR Stock Holdings Reduced by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303,200 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Entergy by 152.0% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 63,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Entergy by 236.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.81 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.