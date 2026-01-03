Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after buying an additional 201,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 703,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SNV stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $45,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,901.68. The trade was a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) is a regional financial services company headquartered in Columbus, Georgia. The company offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial products to individual consumers, small businesses, and large corporations. Synovus operates through various business segments, including commercial and retail banking, mortgage lending, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services.

In its commercial banking division, Synovus provides loans, lines of credit, and treasury management services tailored to the needs of businesses across multiple industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.