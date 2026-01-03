VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,141,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,280,000 after purchasing an additional 189,637 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 267.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,041,000 after buying an additional 7,038,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,124,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 910,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.