Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Freedom Capital

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.
Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.
