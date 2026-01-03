Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Freedom Capital

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BWMX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $588.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

