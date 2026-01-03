Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Freedom Capital

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2026

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMXGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Trading Up 11.0%

Shares of BWMX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $588.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.