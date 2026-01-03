Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

TDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $34,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 191.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.