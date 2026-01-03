Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas Exane raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $122.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $6,163,719,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $607,621,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,560,000 after buying an additional 4,563,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Key Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighting XOM’s outperformance and resilience helped sentiment; analysts and write-ups point to steady cash flow, dividends and sector fundamentals as reasons investors favor the stock. Exxon Mobil (XOM) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why

Market commentary highlighting XOM’s outperformance and resilience helped sentiment; analysts and write-ups point to steady cash flow, dividends and sector fundamentals as reasons investors favor the stock. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: about 87,148 call contracts traded (?28% above average), indicating significant bullish positioning by traders. Large call buying can amplify short-term upside as speculators and hedgers position for further gains.

Unusual options activity: about 87,148 call contracts traded (?28% above average), indicating significant bullish positioning by traders. Large call buying can amplify short-term upside as speculators and hedgers position for further gains. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals reminder — coverage highlighting Exxon’s strong cash generation (operating cash flow and multi?billion free cash flow) and a reliable ~3.4% yield supports investor conviction in dividends, buybacks and balance-sheet strength. This underpins longer-term investor demand. 3 Cash-Flow Machines Investors May Want Heading Into 2026 (XOM)

Fundamentals reminder — coverage highlighting Exxon’s strong cash generation (operating cash flow and multi?billion free cash flow) and a reliable ~3.4% yield supports investor conviction in dividends, buybacks and balance-sheet strength. This underpins longer-term investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Media/influencer mention: a stock?picking segment named XOM among a short list of “Big 3” tickers to watch in 2026 for its energy resilience. This can raise retail interest but is more narrative-driven than fundamental. The Big 3: MU, XOM, RKLB

Media/influencer mention: a stock?picking segment named XOM among a short list of “Big 3” tickers to watch in 2026 for its energy resilience. This can raise retail interest but is more narrative-driven than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: Earnings preview: analysts expect Exxon’s upcoming quarter to show a single?digit decline in bottom?line earnings, which could cap upside or create volatility around the report if results or guidance miss expectations. Exxon Mobil’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.