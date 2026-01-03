Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TZOO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TZOO

Travelzoo Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 446.70% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,662,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,528,991.12. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $877,350. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 154.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.