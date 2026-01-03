SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPNT

SiriusPoint Trading Down 3.7%

SPNT opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $755.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.35 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.97%.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 1,737.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.