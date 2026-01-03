Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,374,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,283,000 after buying an additional 2,297,903 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,483,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,341,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,219 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,242,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 386,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,219,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 471,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

AUPH opened at $15.35 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company’s lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

