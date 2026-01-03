Head-To-Head Analysis: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -67.96% -252.45% -43.14% VeriSign 49.86% -40.66% 57.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 1 1 0 0 1.50 VeriSign 1 2 2 0 2.20

Earnings & Valuation

VeriSign has a consensus target price of $281.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given VeriSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and VeriSign”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $30.41 million 0.26 -$1.48 million ($0.61) -0.52 VeriSign $1.63 billion 13.71 $785.70 million $8.58 28.03

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VeriSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of VeriSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VeriSign beats HeartCore Enterprises on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

