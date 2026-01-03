Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $27.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Banco Santander Chile has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 24.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,113,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 525,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

