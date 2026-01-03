Reviewing Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) and BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alignment Healthcare has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Medicine has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and BG Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -0.57% -16.23% -2.20% BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $2.70 billion 1.50 -$128.04 million ($0.12) -168.50 BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and BG Medicine”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BG Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alignment Healthcare and BG Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 1 3 8 1 2.69 BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $20.35, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats BG Medicine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc., a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

About BG Medicine

(Get Free Report)

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.