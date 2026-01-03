Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.4167.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $219.48 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $201.54 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.37 and a 200-day moving average of $272.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

