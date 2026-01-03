Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.9286.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.5%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $202.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $205.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.