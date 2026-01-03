Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Price Target at $137.42

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.4167.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 target price on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,240. This represents a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 205,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $759,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,125,000 after acquiring an additional 128,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $121.97 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 42.58%.The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

