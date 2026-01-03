Head to Head Contrast: CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -167.47% -61.18% -56.57% CFN Enterprises -24.61% N/A -120.05%

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 1 0 1 0 2.00 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Sphere 3D and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sphere 3D currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 806.07%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and CFN Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $16.61 million 0.67 -$9.47 million ($0.77) -0.43 CFN Enterprises $20.22 million 0.67 -$4.29 million ($1.14) -1.38

CFN Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. CFN Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sphere 3D beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

