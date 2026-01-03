Brokerages Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Target Price at $53.44

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.4444.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

