Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Financial Survey

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Outset Medical and Strata Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 1 1 2 1 2.60 Strata Skin Sciences 1 0 1 0 2.00

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 242.34%. Strata Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.44%. Given Strata Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strata Skin Sciences is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Outset Medical has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strata Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Outset Medical and Strata Skin Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $120.07 million 0.56 -$127.98 million ($13.05) -0.28 Strata Skin Sciences $33.56 million 0.22 -$10.09 million ($2.67) -0.48

Strata Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. Strata Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outset Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Strata Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -73.12% -71.37% -30.11% Strata Skin Sciences -35.64% -476.73% -33.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Strata Skin Sciences on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

