Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) & Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Financial Survey

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Atos pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Science Applications International pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atos and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 0 0 0 0 0.00 Science Applications International 0 1 0 2 3.33

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 5.05% 33.19% 9.62%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Atos and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Atos has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atos and Science Applications International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos $11.57 billion 737.78 -$3.72 billion N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.48 billion 0.61 $362.00 million $7.82 12.94

Science Applications International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Atos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms. The company also provides advance detection and response, data protection and governance, digital workplace security, IoT and OT security, trusted digital identities, and cybersecurity solutions; and infrastructure and foundation services. It serves financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, resources and services, and telecommunication and media industries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company’s offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

