PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.3846.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Trading Up 5.1%

PBF opened at $28.49 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $2,041,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 205,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,032.20. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 790,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,287,609.16. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 429,624 shares of company stock worth $15,534,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 197.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 761.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.