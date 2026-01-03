Comparing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ACNB pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACNB and BOK Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $141.43 million 3.47 $31.85 million $3.27 14.45 BOK Financial $3.48 billion 2.16 $523.57 million $8.39 14.15

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 18.47% 11.58% 1.42% BOK Financial 15.98% 9.24% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ACNB and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 1 2 1 3.00 BOK Financial 0 7 3 0 2.30

ACNB presently has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.00%. BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $117.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. Given ACNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACNB is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Volatility & Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

