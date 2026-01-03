BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.61. BCE has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 25.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 25.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,400,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 21.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 432,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 65,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $268,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

