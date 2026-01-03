Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,544,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,666,000 after buying an additional 11,876,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,233,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,712,000 after acquiring an additional 524,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,132,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,347 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,547,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 567,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,808,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

