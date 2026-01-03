Analysts Set Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Target Price at $102.87

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLOGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.8667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $518,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,280.40. This trade represents a 30.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 932,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,755,480. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oklo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Trading Up 8.4%

Oklo stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. Oklo has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Analyst Recommendations for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

