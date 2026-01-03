Analysts Set Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Target Price at $102.87

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.8667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $518,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,280.40. This trade represents a 30.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 932,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,755,480. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oklo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. Oklo has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

