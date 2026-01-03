Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $82.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

